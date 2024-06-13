Inside Out 2 in IMAX!

× Expand Disney, Pixar Inside Out 2 is coming to IMAX! Explore what it's like when a newly-minted teenager starts developing entirely new emotions!

Disney and Pixar’s “Inside Out 2” returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she’s not alone.

Pricing:

General Admission - $15.00

Members - $13.00

Deluxe/River Society - $10.00

No separate pricing for child tickets Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office. River Society and Curator members: contact Mary Anne Williams at 423-785-3037 for details.

Showtimes (Eastern Time):

June 13 at 6:00 PM

June 14 - 16 at 3:45 PM and 6:00 PM

June 17 - 20 at 6:00 PM

June 21 - 23 at 3:45 PM and 6:00 PM

June 24 - 27 at 6:00 PM