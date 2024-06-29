× Expand Shop the Market at, LLC International Food and Arts Festival

Embark on a global journey at McDonald Farm on June 29th from 10 am to 7 pm for the "International Food and Art Festival"! Delight your taste buds with dishes from around the world, courtesy of our diverse food vendors. As you savor international flavors, immerse yourself in a showcase of local, regional, and world art, celebrating the rich tapestry of artistic expressions. Join us for a day of cultural fusion, culinary delights, and artistic wonders! 🌎🍲🎨