International Food and Arts Festival

to

Old McDonald's Farm 16705 Coulterville Road, Sale Creek, Tennessee

Embark on a global journey at McDonald Farm on June 29th from 10 am to 7 pm for the "International Food and Art Festival"! Delight your taste buds with dishes from around the world, courtesy of our diverse food vendors. As you savor international flavors, immerse yourself in a showcase of local, regional, and world art, celebrating the rich tapestry of artistic expressions. Join us for a day of cultural fusion, culinary delights, and artistic wonders! 🌎🍲🎨

Info

Old McDonald's Farm 16705 Coulterville Road, Sale Creek, Tennessee
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Markets
