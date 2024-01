× Expand Staff Photographer International Food Fest

The Student Association will host the 3rd Annual International Food Festival on Sunday, March 3. Beginning at 4 p.m. in Iles P.E. Center on campus, the event will include samples of homemade dishes and family recipes from countries around the world. The festival is open to the public, and food tickets can be purchased onsite. For more information, call 423.236.2601.