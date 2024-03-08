International Women's Day Celebration Through the Arts

× Expand created by RNC 0308-IWD flier - 1 event flier

March 8 is International Women’s Day.

Through the collaboration of local non-profits, Rhyme n Chatt and Culture Chatt, an empowering International Women’s Day event is coming to Chattanooga with the purpose of uniting and uplifting women of diverse backgrounds through the captivating mediums of spoken word poetry, music and art. This event will feature an International Tasting Tour catered by Chris Blanton of Custom Creations Catering and motivational messages communicated through the art of spoken word, live painting and musical performances led by local recording artist & saxophonist, SWAYYVO. Sponsorship and ticket purchases can be made on Eventbrite.

“MALE-CALL” FOR VOLUNTEERS AND ARTISTS through Feb. 15

We are currently looking for men to serve as volunteers and to perform poetry, live painting and music...especially ones who are bilingual as we want to showcase respect and honor for women in attendance from the hearts and native languages of men. Interested? Send an email to RNCPoetry@gmail.com or CultureChatt@gmail.com stating that you are interested in performing or volunteering for this event.