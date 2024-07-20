Intro to HENNA Body Art

× Expand Jennifer White Henna body art by Jennifer White

Henna Artist Jennifer White will be teaching you everything you need to know to create beautiful henna body art and make your own natural henna paste. No previous experience is required!

This workshop is suited for adults and children, ages 10+ (children must be accompanied by an adult ticket holder)

In this workshop you will learn:

· The culture and history of this ancient art.

· To mix your own fresh henna paste with all-natural, organic ingredients.

· How to get the best stain from your paste.

· To make your own applicator cones.

· Application techniques for best results.

· Design principles and concepts.

Together we will walk through the process of preparing a batch of paste, evaluating dye release, and coning it up for use. We will then learn the fundamentals of application, and practice on special “henna boot camp” practice sheets. Learn where to find design inspiration, and how to expand on your knowledge when you fall in love with this art form. Finally, you will have 1 on 1 time with the instructor and receive a small henna design of your choice while discussing application techniques as she works.

Students will receive:

· 2 ready-to-use henna cones, one for use in class, and one to take home for

practice.

· Instruction booklet for note-taking and reference.

· “Henna Boot Camp” practice pad with inserts for practicing in class and at

home.

Students will also be offered a custom henna design applied by the artist valued up to $20. As the paste is applied we will talk you through what we are thinking and what techniques we are using so you can ask questions and see everything up close!