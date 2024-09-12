Intro to Herbal Medicine Making

× Expand Featured Photo by Conscious Design on Unsplash Featured Photo by Conscious Design on Unsplash

Are you ready to explore herbal medicine making?

Join Melonie Lusk, Crabtree Farms Executive Director and blossoming herbalist for an evening of hands-on learning.

Together you will explore common herbal medicine-making modalities including topical and internal preparations such as tinctures, capsules, flower essences, poultices and more.

Each participant will have the opportunity to try their hand at herb crafting for healing and bring home at least one herbal ally remedy.

This class is great for herbalists 12 and older.

--------------------

Please contact Christiana Key at 423-493-9155 or email: ckey@crabtreefarms.org if you have any questions.

Please Note: Sometimes, we don’t make the ticket minimum, therefore, we have to reschedule the class or cancel. Please check your email and spam folder 48 hours before scheduled class to see if there has been a change. Thank you!

Refund Policy: Refunds can be requested up to 7 days before the start of a workshop. The cancellation fee will be 10% of the ticket amount. To request a refund, please email Christiana Key: ckey@crabtreefarms.org. If you find that you can’t attend the workshop, but it is too late to request a refund, you are welcome to gift the workshop to someone else.