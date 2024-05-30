Intro to Herbal Medicine Making

× Expand Conscious Design by Unsplash A tabletop apothecary for making medicine...

Are you ready to explore herbal medicine making?

Join Melonie Lusk, Crabtree Farms Executive Director and blossoming herbalist for an evening of hands-on learning.

Together you will explore common herbal medicine-making modalities including topical and internal preparations such as tinctures, capsules, flower essences, poultices and more.

Each participant will have the opportunity to try their hand at herb crafting for healing and bring home at least one herbal ally remedy.

This class is great for herbalists 12 and older.