INTRODUCTION TO CHI GONG - IN-PERSON CLASS

Chi Gong is a form of meditative exercise that combines light to moderate physical movement with mindful breathing that will help increase your energy levels, improve balance, and relieve stress.

Each class will begin with Wu Chi Standing and joint loosening exercises to warm up the body, followed by Chi Gong exercises that targets the upper and lower body. Class will conclude with moving meditation (Push the Mountain, Move the Sea) and Condensing the Chi.

Please wear comfortable shoes and clothes.

About the instructor:

DeAnna Beasley was introduced to Tai Chi and Chi Gong meditation in 1998 while she was in college in South Carolina. She found the practice helpful in managing her stress and cultivating mindful movement. In 2008, she joined the Columbia Tai Chi Center (now Balance Martial Arts) and studied Chang-style Tai Chi under Sifu Wes Adams. She served as an instructor assistant for six years and after ten years earned her instructor certification, allowing her to teach. DeAnna is eager to connect with like-minded individuals at the Chattery and help folks foster holistic well-being through Chi Gong and Tai Chi.

DeAnna currently lives in Chattanooga, TN where she works as a college professor. She is also a full-time mom to her son, Eden. She loves going on long walks, visiting the aquarium, and exploring new restaurants in town.