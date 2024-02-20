Introduction to Drawing: Faces, Features and Figuration - 6 Week Course - IN-PERSON SERIES

× Expand https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2024/2/20/introduction-to-drawing face

In this multi-session class we will be working with facial drawing techniques and explore how to translate those into more realistic portrait drawings. We will dive into the basics of facial proportion, facial feature placement and composition and tackle tricks to better “set” the features into a face. Aspects of capturing the whole figure and developing mood and emotion will also be introduced.

Supplies: We will be work with both pencil and charcoal techniques and all drawing materials will be provided, except for an optional sketch pad (teacher will have loose practice paper). The recommended drawing pad size is a 9” x 12” spiral bound, with perforation.

Please note, this class takes place on six Tuesday Evenings 6:30pm-8:30pm. Dates are: February 20, February 27, March 5, March 12, March 19 and March 26.

Please email info@thechattery.org if you would like to pay in installments for this class.

About the instructor:

Carrie Pendergrass has her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Studio Art, with a concentration in Painting, from the University of Tennessee Knoxville. She also received a Masters of Education degree from the University of Tennessee Chattanooga. Over the last 25 years, Carrie has been a freelance artist, curator, educator, and small-business owner. She left her position as Gallery Director for the local non-profit H*Art Gallery just before the pandemic. She currently works as a professional artist, doing freelance art instruction and running her curatorial passion project, CHA ART SPACE, at the Chattanooga Airport. She’s taught all ages from kindergarten through senior adult via grant-funded opportunities like Arts Build’s Artist-in-Residency Program and private and public instruction through Townsend Atelier, Hart Gallery, UTC, Southern Adventist University, the Chattery and other venues. You can find her as “Sewn to the Sea” on Facebook and Instagram and through sewntothesea.com.