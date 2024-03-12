INTRODUCTION TO DRAWING FACES: FOCUSING ON THE FEATURES - IN-PERSON

In this course, we will focus on the features of a face.

In this class, we will be working with facial drawing techniques and exploring how to translate those into more realistic portrait drawings.

This class will focus on honing in on the shapes of your individual features and better developing your personal likeness through contour.

Supplies: We will be working with both pencil and charcoal techniques and all drawing materials will be provided, except for an optional sketch pad (the teacher will have loose practice paper). The recommended drawing pad size is a 9” x 12” spiral bound, with perforation.

About the instructor:

Carrie Pendergrass has her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Studio Art, with a concentration in Painting, from the University of Tennessee Knoxville. She also received a Masters of Education degree from the University of Tennessee Chattanooga. Over the last 25 years, Carrie has been a freelance artist, curator, educator, and small-business owner. She left her position as Gallery Director for the local non-profit H*Art Gallery just before the pandemic. She currently works as a professional artist, doing freelance art instruction and running her curatorial passion project, CHA ART SPACE, at the Chattanooga Airport. She’s taught all ages from kindergarten through senior adult via grant-funded opportunities like Arts Build’s Artist-in-Residency Program and private and public instruction through Townsend Atelier, Hart Gallery, UTC, Southern Adventist University, the Chattery and other venues. You can find her as “Sewn to the Sea” on Facebook and Instagram and through sewntothesea.com.

