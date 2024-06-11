Introduction To Foster Care

× Expand Photo via C foster

If you've ever thought about becoming a foster parent, this class is for you.

In this class, you will learn how to become a certified foster home and gain a fundamental understanding of the intricate workings of the foster care system.

Class is provided by Camelot Care Centers, a Therapeutic Foster Care agency throughout Tennessee. They seek to provide quality support and care to any clients through a variety of supports and services.

About the instructor:

Megan Witz is a native to the Chattanooga area. She received a degree in Social Work from East Tennessee State University before returning to the area to work for Camelot Care Centers. She is incredibly passionate about foster care and seeks to find loving homes for children in need. Outside of work, she is a major Swiftie, loves to crochet, or curl up with a great book.