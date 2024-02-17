Introduction to Gel Plate Printing - IN-PERSON CLASS

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Explore the fascinating world of gel plate mono printing in this dynamic class! Unleash your creativity as you learn the art of using acrylic paint, stencils, and mark-making techniques to craft unique art papers and prints.

Experiment with a diverse range of papers, including copy, Bristol, watercolor, and calligraphy papers, as well as vintage ledger paper, to add depth and character to your prints. Immerse yourself in the expressive possibilities of mono printing and leave with a collection of one-of-a-kind creations that showcase your newfound skills.

Supplies: Shared supplies included. Gel plates will be available for purchase in the class for those interested in continuing this medium.

About the teacher:

No one should be forced to fit into one box. April Corbett loves everything that she does and encourages others to find what they love and do it. She's an engineer, maker, planner designer, productivity guru and all around crafter. She's always looking for new projects and awesome places to take her engineering career. Follow April on Facebook here.

