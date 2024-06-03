× Expand https://thechattery.org/classes/introduction-to-hand-sewing-in-person-class-2 sewing

Want to learn how to mend your own clothes instead of taking them to a seamstress?

Join Chelsea, aka Holy Moly Textiles, for an engaging session on the art of hand sewing. In this introductory workshop, we'll delve into essential techniques such as sewing on buttons, repairing holes, and hemming pants. What sets this class apart is that Chelsea will guide you through these skills using your own garments, ensuring you gain a hands-on understanding that you can readily apply to your personal wardrobe.

Whether you're a novice or simply someone looking to acquire practical skills for extending the lifespan of your clothing, this class is an ideal starting point.

Supplies: Bring your own clothes in need of mending to this class. Each person will receive a sewing kit put together by the instructor.

About the instructor:

Chelsea Weiss is a local seamstress operating out of Red Bank. She has been running her alterations business for the last 2 years but has been in the business of making and altering clothes for the last decade. Her passion is personal style, sustainability, and creative upcycles. She believes that everyone should have some basic sewing skills to preserve and rejuvenate their wardrobe.