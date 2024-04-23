INTRODUCTION TO IMPROV - IN-PERSON CLASS

× Expand Photo via Canva career

Well, now you can have your cake and eat it, too. Come on out and jump on in for our free introductory improv class. You’ll learn the basics of improv alongside other curious and daring folks in a safe, supportive, encouraging, and energetic space where you’ll get a chance to play and experience what performing improv is like.

Anyone and everyone is welcome – no experience required.

About the instructor:

Jason Parker has been teaching and performing improv comedy for over two decades. Over the years he's become a big believer in improv not only as a performing art form but also as a powerful set of skills that can help strengthen relationships, create more fulfilling work, and enrich lives. Jason has had the opportunity to train with directors, instructors and alumni from Second City, Annoyance, Improv Olympics, Upright Citizens Brigade, and more. He recently moved here from Chicago and is excited to now be part of Improv Chattanooga. Jason is also a certified professional coach who helps individuals, teams and organizations create change for a better, more fulfilling work and life.