INTRODUCTION TO MANTRA & KIRTAN CHANTING - IN-PERSON CLASS

Learn more about mantra and kirtan chanting.

In this class, yoga teacher Mary Kate Dalton will provide an introduction to mantra and kirtan chanting, in the context of yoga and meditation. The class/workshop will encourage participation, practicing chanting mantras together.

Please bring something comfy to sit on, like a yoga mat and/or meditation cushion/pillow and/or yoga banket. Participants may wish to bring a journal and pen, but it's not required.

About the teacher:

Mary Kate Dalton is a yoga teacher with over a decade of experience teaching yoga and practicing chanting and meditation. She currently teaches restorative yoga with guided meditation at the Downtown Chattanooga YMCA on Sunday mornings.