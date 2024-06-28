Introduction To Mindful Nature Photography

× Expand Photo submitted by Kenny Thatcher photo

An introduction to mindful photography, open to anyone interested in adding another tool to their meditation routine! Mindful, or meditative, photography is proven to reduce anxiety, just as immersion in nature can help us put the stresses of daily life into perspective and cultivate mental balance. Let's combine the two!

The goal of the class is to have fun, learn a few techniques the instructor has found works wonders for his personal practice, and do a little nature therapy with our cameras.

All types of cameras are welcome and encouraged, including mobile devices.

About the teacher:

Kenny Thatcher is a self-taught photographic artist living in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where he finds endless inspiration in the area's quiet forests, serene waterways and ancient, tree-covered mountains. He spends a lot of time exploring, hiking and camping to make images that are personally meaningful and expressive. He is a lifelong lover of the outdoors with a background in rock climbing and competitive cycling, but didn't pursue photography until early 2020 when COVID got started. He strongly believes in the healing power of nature, and is grateful to live close to natural spaces surrounding Chattanooga that are as beautiful as the many famous (and more photographed) national parks across the U.S.