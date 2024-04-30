INTRODUCTION TO PODCASTING - IN-PERSON CLASS

× Expand Image via Unsplash mic

It's time to get that podcast idea of yours out and onto the airwaves! This crash course is designed for those on a shoestring or a no-string budget - no fancy microphones, high end software, or prior experience needed! We'll talk about how to take your podcast idea from start to finish including recording, editing, and publishing using freely available resources.

About the instructor:

Michael Crosa is the founder of Chattanooga Podcast Studios, a creative agency helping businesses engage with their audience through podcasting. He is also the founder of a collection of locally produced podcasts called the PodNooga Network. His own podcasts are the Jollyville Radio and My Part of Town Chattanooga. Find out more at ChattPod.com.