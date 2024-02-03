Introduction to Printmaking: Rubber Stamp - IN-PERSON CLASS

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Learn how to carve your very own custom stamps in this beginner friendly class. Artist Athena Buxton will walk you through all the steps of creating a design, carving it, and stamping a greeting card. Every participant will get to leave with their own custom greeting cards and a tool to start carving at home. This is a wonderfully opportunity for anyone who wants to add a handmade touch to the holidays.

Supplies: All supplies will be provided, but feel free to bring any tea towns, cards, wrapping paper, or gift tags you would like to stamp. Printmaking can get a little messy, so please dress accordingly.

About the instructor:

Athena Buxton is a local art educator, printmaker, and lover of all things craft. After earning a Masters of Arts in Art History and Museum Education, Athena dedicated her career to teaching both children and adults about art. When she isn't teaching, Athena can usually be found at her kitchen table starting another art project.

