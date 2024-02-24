Introduction to Tapestry Weaving - IN-PERSON CLASS

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Love fiber art? This class is for you. In this class, you will learn the basics of weaving on a simple frame loom. Beginner weaves and stitches will be covered, and you will create your very own woven wall art to take home.

Supplies: Each participant will be supplied with a small tapestry loom (to keep), yarns, and all the necessary tools.

About the teacher:

Lisa Denney has been drawing and painting since the 8th grade. After ditching studies in biology, she earned a degree in art from the University of West Georgia, and that led to a career in rug and carpet design. She rented a studio in 2015 to get the rug design out of the house, and found a community and motivation to make art. She comes from a long line of women that enjoy crocheting and knitting and the awful craft of “plastic canvas.” She currently makes her home in Chattanooga with her man and her cat.

