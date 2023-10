× Expand Nathan Russell Invoke Quartet

Southern Adventist University welcomes award-winning Invoke, described as “not classical but not, not classical,” performing on Thursday, November 2, at 7:30 p.m. in Iles P.E. Center on campus. The multi-instrumental ensemble encompasses traditions from across America, including bluegrass, Appalachian fiddle tunes, jazz, and minimalism. The event is open to the public, and admission is $10 per person. For more information, call 423.236.2814.