Itty Bitty Camp

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Half-day play camp for our littlest art fans. Squish, play and explore the

museum for 2 ½ hours. Sign up for one day or all three!

A peanut-free snack will be provided. Dress for mess and outdoor fun. Campers

must be aged 3-5 years old at the time of camp and MUST be potty trained to

attend.

Non-members: $40/day

Museum members (passport level and above): $32/day

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family
