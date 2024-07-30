Itty Bitty Camp
Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
The Hunter Museum of American Art
A child making art
Half-day play camp for our littlest art fans. Squish, play and explore the
museum for 2 ½ hours. Sign up for one day or all three!
A peanut-free snack will be provided. Dress for mess and outdoor fun. Campers
must be aged 3-5 years old at the time of camp and MUST be potty trained to
attend.
Non-members: $40/day
Museum members (passport level and above): $32/day
Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family