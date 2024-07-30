Itty Bitty Camp

× Expand The Hunter Museum of American Art A child making art

Half-day play camp for our littlest art fans. Squish, play and explore the

museum for 2 ½ hours. Sign up for one day or all three!

A peanut-free snack will be provided. Dress for mess and outdoor fun. Campers

must be aged 3-5 years old at the time of camp and MUST be potty trained to

attend.

Non-members: $40/day

Museum members (passport level and above): $32/day