× Expand Wanderlinger Jamtronic

Okay okay okay… we heard you. This town is full of Jam heads, Grateful Dead, Phish, Umphrees.. etc and it’s full of Base or EDM Heads.

Well, we at Wanderlinger, in partnership with Mystery Box, have decided to bring a different kind of night to Chattanooga. A night where we can have both. We can dance and stank face at the same time. We can play ripping solos of some nasty grooves.

This is a new project but we wanted someone OG to do be apart of the first one.

Ladies, Gentlemen, Non-binary.. ravers and ragers… dead heads and phish followers — we present KillaKeyz aka Marcus White aka the man, the myth, the legend.. aka I’m done typing stuff because I’m already hype enough!

Show starts at 9pm and is 21+.

Cover at the door is $15.