Jazz Ensemble Concert at Southern Adventist University

Southern Adventist University’s School of Music presents “Happy Birthday, Duke,” a Jazz Ensemble concert, as a tribute to Duke Ellington. Directed by Ken Parsons, the ensemble will perform in Mabel Wood Hall’s Ackerman Auditorium on Saturday, April 27, at 9 p.m. The repertoire will feature Ellington’s Satin Doll and Mood Indigo, among other songs. Allyson Stirewalt, sophomore music major, and Natalie Jensen, senior music education major, will be featured as vocalists. This free event also will be livestreamed. For additional details, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.