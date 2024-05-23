× Expand John Dooley Jazz Futures at Songbirds on 5/23

Doors at 7:00 PM

Show at 8:00 PM

Half Seated/Half Standing Show

FREE Admission — Donation-based

Featuring: Adam Stone (Guitar), Mike Salter (Drums), Given Graber (Bass)

Hosted by Dakari Kelly (Bass)

Step into the rhythm of jazz at Jazz Futures, an innovative event blending performance with immersive education. Jazz Futures invites jazz enthusiasts to the listening room and aspiring musicians to the stage to collaborate with seasoned professionals, shaping a local network to keep jazz alive. All ages and all skill levels welcome!

About The Artists:

The House band is a trio of local Chattanooga jazz players comprised of Adam Stone on guitar, Given Graber on bass, and Mike Salter on drums. These three have been playing together for a few years after meeting at various jazz jams, and playing in combos consistently.

Dakari Kelly is a hometown hero of sorts. Being a classically trained bassist, over the last decade he has worked with names like Rick Rushing, Deacon Blues, & Kofi Mawuko of “Ogya World Music band.” He also tours nationally with hip hop artist BbyMutha as her DJ ! During his off season recently he has founded a new series called “Jazz Futures”—a unique approach to reviving the local jazz scene here in Chattanooga.