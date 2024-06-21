× Expand John Dooley Jazz Futures at Songbirds on 6/21 for Make Music Day Chattanooga

Doors at 7:00 PM

Show at 8:00 PM

Half Seated/Half Standing Show

FREE Admission — Donation-based

Happy Make Music Day in Chattanooga! Come celebrate with us at Songbirds for a FREE jazz night :)

Featuring: Brant Hall (guitar), Marcus White (keys), Dakari Kelly (bass), & Spencer West (drums)

Step into the rhythm of jazz at Jazz Futures, an innovative event blending performance with immersive education. Jazz Futures invites jazz enthusiasts to the listening room and aspiring musicians to the stage to collaborate with seasoned professionals, shaping a local network to keep jazz alive. All ages and all skill levels welcome!

Hosted by Dakari Kelly

Dakari Kelly is a hometown hero of sorts. Being a classically trained bassist, over the last decade he has worked with names like Rick Rushing, Deacon Blues, & Kofi Mawuko of “Ogya World Music band.” He also tours nationally with hip hop artist BbyMutha as her DJ ! During his off season recently he has founded a new series called “Jazz Futures”—a unique approach to reviving the local jazz scene here in Chattanooga.