× Expand John Dooley Jazz Futures at Songbirds on 4/25

Doors at 7:00 PM

Show at 8:00 PM

Half Seated/Half Standing Show

$8 donation at the door

Featuring: Zowie Boyd & Alex Keiss

Hosted by Dakari Kelly

Step into the rhythm of jazz at Jazz Futures, an innovative event blending performance with education. We invite Jazz enthusiasts and aspiring musicians to immerse themselves in the soulful world of jazz.

All ages and all skill levels welcome!

Featured Artists:

Zowie Boyd, from Chattanooga Tennessee, is a versatile singer-songwriter known for her powerful vocals and emotive performances. With influences ranging from jazz and soul to blues and R&B, captivates audiences with her soulful voice.

Alex Keiss is a Chattanooga-native guitar player and composer, who has toured all over the Southeast sharing stages with nationally and internationally touring acts. He spent many years active in Nashville, including recording original music with a Grammy-award winning engineer. Since relocating to Chattanooga, you can find him frequently performing with his band, Et Cetera, as well as many jazz nights, and more.

Dakari Kelly is a hometown hero of sorts. Over the last decade he has worked with names like Rick Rushing, Deacon Blues, & Kofi Mawuko of “Ogya World Music band.” Being a gun for hire, he isn’t limited to any specific genre. Being a classically trained bassist, the list of artists he has accompanied over the years continues to grow. Touring nationally with hip hop artist BbyMutha as her DJ keeps him booked & busy. During his off season recently he has founded a new series called “Jazz Futures”—a unique approach to reviving the local jazz scene here in Chattanooga. Dakari is bringing aspiring musicians to the stage to collaborate with seasoned professionals, shaping a network to keep jazz alive.