× Expand Jeff Allen/The GEM Theatre Jeff Allen

Jeff Allen is in his fifth decade as a working comedian and has been featured on America’s Got Talent, Dry Bar Comedy, HBO, Amazon Prime, Huckabee, Pureflix, Comedy Central, VH-1, Showtime, TBN, CBN, Family Net and numerous other television networks and Podcasts. He can be heard regularly on SiriusXM’s comedy channels, also Pandora and Spotify.

Jeff Allen will be performing at The GEM Theatre on Saturday, September 14 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $39.95-$59.95 with $25 meet-and-greet tickets available; reserved seating recommended and available online at www.calhoungemtheatre.org or by calling 706-625-3132.