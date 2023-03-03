× Expand Provided by Personal Publicity Jeff and Achmed

One of the Top Touring Artists of the Pollstar Era, Jeff Dunham, has consistently delivered laughs and shattered ratings with his broadcast specials, global tours, and a best-selling autobiography. His successes have been commemorated with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as well as the Guinness Book of World Records for "Most tickets sold for a stand-up comedy tour," cementing the ventriloquist as a comedy icon. Dunham’s new one-hour Comedy Central Special, “Me the People,” premiered on November 25, 2022 and became the network’s highest rated stand-up special since his last broadcast, “Jeff Dunham’s Completely Unrehearsed Last-Minute Pandemic Holiday Special” in 2020. This marks a triumphant return to television for the comedy superstar, and he and his cast of world-famous characters now announce the launch of their 2022-2023 tour, Still Not Canceled.