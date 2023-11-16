× Expand Mars Michael Jervis Campbell at Songbirds on 11/16

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

General Admission Advanced: $15

General Admission Day of Show: $20

Jervis Campbell has been making music in Nashville, TN, since 2018. His anthemic rock songs feature themes of both hope and struggle, drawing from his own experiences and day-to-day life. Jervis self-produced and independently released his debut album, Onward and Upward, in 2018. When asked about the choice to self-produce, Jervis said, “I pushed myself to make this album as authentic as I could, so I wanted to make these songs come to life by my own hands.” So far, listeners have enthusiastically supported Jervis’s vision. Onward and Upward has garnered more than 25 million streams since its release. The Hopeful Hearts Club, Campbell’s sophomore record, will be released in the Fall of 2023. Since 2019, Jervis has toured with only a guitar, treating fans to intimate acoustic versions of his songs. In 2023, The Hopeful Hearts Tour will feature a full band, allowing listeners to experience the songs as Campbell intends.