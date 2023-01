× Expand Wanderlinger Wanderlinger

Jess Goggans loves Tacos. We love tacos. We love booze and free music, too!

Come join us for a very special event that occurs every other Sunday starting in January!

Jess Goggans is Chattanooga’s own Janis Joplin. Her voice is a force to be reckoned with and this night showcases her talents to the town.

$2 tacos

$5 Select Drafts

Liquor is available, too!

Always a Free event!