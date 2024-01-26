× Expand Copyright Van Corona 2021 Jessica Michelle Singleton in the Main Room of The Comedy Store

Internationally touring comedy star, Jessica Michelle Singleton, comes to Chattanooga for one night only at JJ's Bohemia.

Raw, absurd and fast-paced, Jessica Michelle Singleton (JMS) is a powerhouse of comedy in a teeny tiny package, known by fans for her high energy, overly honest, always silly, often dark and dirty performances. Her work has been featured on Don’t Tell Comedy and she is the breakout star of Iliza’s Locals, the comedy special series produced by Last Comic Standing Winner, Iliza Shlesinger. She’s 1/2 of the hilarious comedy podcast “Slobs”, has two #1 comedy albums, and was a writer for the Roast of Whitney Cummings.She’s a Paid Regular at The Comedy Store (as seen on the Showtime series of the same name), and has performed to sold out crowds on 4 continents.

She written for Theo Von and has been a guest on Bert Kreischer’s “Bertcast” and “Gettin’ Better with Ron Funches” . She also toured with/wrote for Melissa Villasenor of Saturday Night Live. She has also released multiple charting country songs because she’s an extremely versatile piece of trash.

Tickets $20 in advance, $30 at the door.