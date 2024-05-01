× Expand The Signal Jessie Murph Live In The Sticks Tour

Wed May 1 2024

8:00 PM (Doors 6:30 PM)

The Signal - Concert Hall

21 Choo Choo Avenue

Chattanooga, TN 37402

$47.05 - $195.63

Ages 18+

Jessie Murph

Pop

Singer Jessie Murph brings a sugar-coated, country-inflected grit to her moody trap- and R&B-influenced pop. She first broke through in 2021 with singles like "Upgrade" and "When I'm Not Around." Her debut EP, If I Died Last Night, appeared in 2022, followed by the 2023 mixtape drowning. Collaborations with Maren Morris, Diplo, and Jelly Roll followed later that year.

Born in Nashville, Murph grew up in Alabama, where she moved with her musician parents at age five. Living first in Huntsville and later in Athens, she became interested in performing, listening to a mix of pop, hip-hop, and country. She began posting vlogs and cover songs online, drawing both fans and cyberbullies, the latter of whom would inspire her emotive and deeply felt songwriting style. The industry also took notice, and in 2021, she signed a recording contract with Columbia Records and released her debut single, "Upgrade." More tracks followed, including "Sobriety," "When I'm Not Around," "Always Been You," and 2022's "Pray," the latter of which appeared on her first EP, If I Died Last Night. In early 2023, she returned with a full-length mixtape, drowning. That June, Murph teamed up with Maren Morris on the moody "Texas," then took part in a Diplo and Polo G collaboration, "Heartbroken." The latter reached number 64 on the Billboard Hot 100. Murph's next track, "Wild Ones" featuring Jelly Roll, fared even better, reaching 42 on the same chart.

- From Allmusic.com