Join us Saturday, February 10, from 10 AM-5 PM to experience the exquisite craft of jewelry artist, Nola Smodic. Admission is free and open to the public.

"Color is the unifying element that brings balance and cohesiveness to my work. It is my hope that my artwork appears to have a story to tell. I invite you to add your story to mine and make it completely yours."

-Nola Smodic