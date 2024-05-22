× Expand https://thechattery.org/classes/jewelry-making-memory-wire-bracelet-in-person-class bracelet

Memory wire is the perfect option when you don’t know the exact size you need or you are giving gifts. It’s also great for those with dexterity issues (small clasps can be buggers to get closed!).

This class is perfect for beginners and intermediate beaders.

There will be kits for you to choose bead colors you like. The image is a sample of what you will create. Sizes for small wrists will be available also so don’t worry -- you are covered!

About the instructor:

Lifelong Chattanooga native Teresea Patton has more than 20 years of art-making experience. She has been creating jewelry for over a decade now and loves unusual combos of color, texture, and styles. Teresea believes inspiration comes from everywhere and loves helping others find their creative side.