Joey Molinaro, Josh Claude Mayfield, Joshua Songs, FREE show

Martin Lenard Touring solo violinist Joey Molinaro

Joey Molinaro returns to Chattanooga with his blistering one man barrage! International touring troubadour and brilliant if not at times unorthodox solo violinist Molinaro brings his hypnotizing talent and energetic storytelling to Cherry Street Tavern. With local punk werewolf trucker legend and DIY WerePossum Records head Joshua Claude Mayfield and drunken blues hermit Joshua Songs accompanying Mr. Molinaro on stage.

It's an early and free show, if not for the music, stop by for the great food and drink!

"Logging a thousand performances in 44 states and 25 countries “twisting and warping minds,” (Decibel Magazine) Pittsburgh-based experimental black metal/ solo grind violinist Joey Molinaro’s “stomping and ferocious playing is inescapable” (Foxy Digitalis).

Acoustic or electric, Molinaro “executes the spirit and function of hardcore punk and Appalachian folk” (Foxy Digitalis) with “vocals [that] haunt, like a preternatural voice from beyond the pale” (Razorcake) and torrential boot-stomping.

The music is otherworldly but exciting and accessible as there is nothing between performer and audience but a fiddle, a voice, and a wooden floor. His newest work leans toward briskly-paced stories sung with measured intensity. He has retired his vegetable-oil fueled automobile and rugget backpack and now tours almost exclusively by motorcycle."