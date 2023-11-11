× Expand Mars Michael John Mark McMillan at Songbirds on 11/11

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

General Admission Advanced: $24

General Admission Day of Show: $28

Front 2 Rows VIP: $40

Tall Tales Tour: An Acoustic Night of Song and Story

John Mark McMillan is something of an anomaly: an artist and Platinum-selling songwriter bending genres and defying categorization by carving out his own unique and independent path. With an ear for melody and a poet’s eye for metaphor, no topic has been off-limits. While each of his albums over the past decade have continued to explore new territory, it’s McMillan’s ability to give lyric and language to the human experience that many consider his greatest gift.