John-Michael Bond Comedy Album Recording with Corey Ryan Forrester and Good Cop/Rad Cop

× Expand Art by @emilyeffler Untitled Artwork John Michael Bond “Cry Uncle” Album Recording

John Michael Bond, originally from Chattanooga and fresh off one of his many nationwide comedy tours, returns home to record his debut comedy album “Cry Uncle”.

Creative Loafing magazine has said John Michael Bond’s comedy covers, “the arduous yet worthwhile pursuit of love, rationalizing vices with how they impact relationships, the wackiness of death, and how we should be nicer.” He feels that’s accurate.

He was most recently featured on Cheech and Chong’s Up in Jokes! His comedy has also appeared on VICE, Grawlix Save The World, RISK! and more.

The show also features Corey Ryan Forrester as ringmaster and the effervescent stylings of Good Cop/Rad Cop, Chattanooga’s and frankly the country’s best comedy band starring Dave Hannah and Ryan Darling.

Doors at 6:30. Show at 7.