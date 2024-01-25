Joint Art Exhibit at Southern Adventist University

The School of Visual Art and Design at Southern Adventist University is delighted to announce a joint art exhibition with local artist Heath Montgomery, MFA, and associate professor Donald Keefe, MFA. Titled “Viceversa,” the exhibition of paintings and drawings will open on Thursday, January 25, at 6 p.m. in John C. Williams Art Gallery. The show will be accessible through February 23. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit southern.edu/artgallery or call 423.236.2089.

