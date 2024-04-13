Jump! America's Van Halen Experience

× Expand Jump!/The GEM Theatre Jump!

Van Halen tribute band JUMP brings the best of the iconic rock group to the GEM Theatre stage on Saturday, April 13 at 7:30pm. Fans will be immersed in the David Lee Roth era as the band plays a variety of hits and deep cuts from the early albums. The young band showcases the visual aesthetic of Van Halen’s prime while performing Eddie’s shredding guitar solos and Roth’s two-tone screams. JUMP! takes the audience back to the live shows – including skits and one-liners – Van Halen made famous from 1978-1984. Tickets are $40-$45; reserved seating recommended and available online: www.calhoungemtheatre.org.