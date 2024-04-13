Jump! America's Van Halen Experience

Calhoun's GEM Theatre 114 North Wall Street, Georgia 30701

Van Halen tribute band JUMP brings the best of the iconic rock group to the GEM Theatre stage on Saturday, April 13 at 7:30pm. Fans will be immersed in the David Lee Roth era as the band plays a variety of hits and deep cuts from the early albums. The young band showcases the visual aesthetic of Van Halen’s prime while performing Eddie’s shredding guitar solos and Roth’s two-tone screams. JUMP! takes the audience back to the live shows – including skits and one-liners – Van Halen made famous from 1978-1984. Tickets are $40-$45; reserved seating recommended and available online: www.calhoungemtheatre.org.

Calhoun's GEM Theatre 114 North Wall Street, Georgia 30701
