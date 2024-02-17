Karen Mills

Comedian Karen Mills will bring her relatable humor to the GEM Theatre stage on Saturday, February 17 at 7:30pm. The Chattanooga native has been touring nationally for 25 years and is known for her straight-forward approach to the realities of life that keeps audiences laughing. Tickets are $35-$40; reserved seating recommended and available online: www.calhoungemthetre.org.

Mills has been touring with comedian Leanne Morgan, whom she met in 2004, and appears regularly on Sirius XM comedy channels as well as on stage at the Grand Ole Opry. Fans also recognize her from season 12 of America’s Got Talent. Mills’ 2019 comedy special, “Pink Pants,” has received 21 million views.

Calhoun's GEM Theatre 114 North Wall Street, Georgia 30701
Comedy
706-625-3132
