× Expand The Signal Kevin Gates performs live at The Signal

Kevin Gates

Urban

Kevin Gates is among the most impactful and inimitable rappers of the modern era, racking up more than 6B worldwide streams, 7B views, and countless RIAA multi-platinum, platinum, and gold certifications. For 15 years, the Baton Rouge, LA-based icon’s artistry has drawn critical acclaim and unprecedented popular success, resulting in four top 5 entries on the Billboard 200 - including 2016’s 2x RIAA platinum certified classic, ISLAH, 2017’s BY ANY MEANS 2, 2018’s LUCA BRASI 3, and 2019’s I’M HIM – as well as seven debuts among the top 5 on both the “Top Rap Albums” and “Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums” charts. An electrifying live performer, Gates has lit up countless stages around the world, spanning headline tours, show-stopping festival sets, and arena tours alongside such fellow superstars as Cardi B. Indeed, Gates has been an in-demand collaborator, with featured appearances on hit tracks from Gucci Mane, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Da Baby, and Lil Durk, to name only a few. Now Gates has changed the game yet again by scoring a massive multi-platform smash with “Thinking with My Dick (Feat. Juicy J).” Originally released in 2013, the track suddenly blew up nine years later after becoming a viral, #1 Trending favorite on TikTok, catapulting it to the top 5 on Apple Music’s overall US chart, RIAA gold certification, and ultimately the top 40 on Billboard’s “Hot 100,” making history as Gates’ second top 40 hit thus far. With the wind at his back, Gates is poised for the upcoming arrival of his third full-length Bread Winners Association/Atlantic Records LP, the hugely anticipated KHAZA, now as always doing things his own way, setting his own exceptional path towards greatness with every step.