The Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes in IMAX!

× Expand Disney Studios, IMAX KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES In Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known!

Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global, epic franchise set several generations in the future following Caesar’s reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.

Pricing:

General Admission - $15.00

Members* - $13.00

Deluxe/River Society - $10.00

No separate pricing for child tickets

*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office.

River Society and Curator members: contact Mary Anne Williams at 423-785-3037 for details.

Showtimes (Eastern Time):

May 8 – 9 at 8:30 PM

May 10 – 12 at 5:00 PM and 8:00 PM

May 13 – 16 at 6:15 PM