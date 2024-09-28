× Expand John Dooley Kris Allen at Songbirds on 9/28/24

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

General Admission Advanced: $22

Premium Seating Front 2 Rows: $30

VIP Meet & Greet Add-On: $50

*Please Note: The VIP Meet & Greet is NOT your ticket to the concert. You must buy either a GA or Premium ticket to the event in addition to the $50 Meet & Greet*

M&G includes a photo with Kris + an autograph. Takes place 5:30 PM after sound check & before the show.

Kris Allen’s fifth studio album didn’t have a title until he wrote the final song. Building on the imagery that captured the entire three-year process, “Pole Vaulter” and its title track find Kris comfortable in the self-awareness that can only come from 15 years of navigating life as a recording artist.

Paving the way for the album’s release, the lead single “Guinevere” features the imaginative songwriting and stunning vocals that put Kris on the map. Though Kris laments he may never “sing like McCartney,” it’s Macca and another notable Paul (Simon) whose work inspired Guinevere’s sound. Working with producer and friend, Andy Skib, Kris took a soulful approach to his inspiration with lyrics that set the tone for his most introspective work to date. Kris’ forthcoming album launches a new era for the Arkansas-born musician with 14 tracks that elevate his already impressive catalogue. From a song about the joys of long-term love to the antidote for intrusive thoughts, “Pole Vaulter” explores a range of emotions and experiences that have shaped Kris as a person and into the seasoned storyteller he’s become.