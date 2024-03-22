× Expand "FANJOYLABRENZ The Kruger Brothers & Kontras Quartet

The final performance of the 2023-24 UTC Live! series brings incredible acoustic music to the UTC Fine Arts Center on Friday, March 22 at 7:30 p.m. The Kruger Brothers’ remarkable discipline, creativity, and ability to infuse classical music into folk music has resulted in a unique sound that has made them a fixture within the world of acoustic music. This original music, performed this evening with the Kontras Quartet, is crafted around their discerning taste, and the result is unpretentious, cultivated, and delightfully fresh.