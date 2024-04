KY Derby Day Fun

ร— Expand Wanderlinger Wanderlinger

Join us for the ultimate Kentucky Derby celebration at WanderLinger! ๐ŸŽ

Sip on refreshing Mint Juleps ๐Ÿน

Watch the Derby on our big screen ๐Ÿ“บ

Indulge in Chef Carolyn's delectable food specials:

Deviled Eggs ๐Ÿฅš

Ancho Pimento Cheese ๐Ÿง€

Bourbon Glazed Pulled Chicken Sandwiches ๐Ÿฅช

Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie ๐Ÿฅง

Participate in our Best Hat Contest at 6:30pm, with a chance to win a $50 gift card! ๐ŸŽฉ๐Ÿ’ฐ

Don't miss out on a day of festivities you won't forget!