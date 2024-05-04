KY Derby Day Fun
WanderLinger Brewing Company 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Join us for the ultimate Kentucky Derby celebration at WanderLinger! 🐎
Sip on refreshing Mint Juleps 🍹
Watch the Derby on our big screen 📺
Indulge in Chef Carolyn's delectable food specials:
Deviled Eggs 🥚
Ancho Pimento Cheese 🧀
Bourbon Glazed Pulled Chicken Sandwiches 🥪
Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie 🥧
Participate in our Best Hat Contest at 6:30pm, with a chance to win a $50 gift card! 🎩💰
Don't miss out on a day of festivities you won't forget!
