KY Derby Day Fun

WanderLinger Brewing Company 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Join us for the ultimate Kentucky Derby celebration at WanderLinger! 🐎

Sip on refreshing Mint Juleps 🍹

Watch the Derby on our big screen 📺

Indulge in Chef Carolyn's delectable food specials:

Deviled Eggs 🥚

Ancho Pimento Cheese 🧀

Bourbon Glazed Pulled Chicken Sandwiches 🥪

Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie 🥧

Participate in our Best Hat Contest at 6:30pm, with a chance to win a $50 gift card! 🎩💰

Don't miss out on a day of festivities you won't forget!

Info

Food & Drink
423-269-7979
