Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

General Admission Advanced: $15

General Admission Day of Show: $18

Artist. Activist. Music Therapist Gone Rogue.

Kyshona is an artist ignited by untold stories, and the capacity of those stories to thread connection in every community. With the background of a licensed music therapist, the curiosity of a writer, the resolve of an activist, and the voice of a singer – Kyshona is unrelenting in her pursuit for the healing power of song.

Kyshona blends roots, rock, R&B, and folk with lyrical prowess. She is both a sought after collaborative vocalist working with artists like Margo Price whom she accompanied on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Adia Victoria who features Kyshona, Price and Jason Isbell in her single “You Was Born to Die”, and a burgeoning performer in her own right whose 2020 release Listen, was voted BEST PROTEST ALBUM of 2020 by Nashville Scene.

Kyshona’s non-profit organization “Your Song” offers songwriting programs for youth empowerment programs, detention, re-entry, recovery, mental health, and veterans centers and organizations.

“…wherever she plants her feet, she does so with righteous conviction and a strong sense of her own voice.” – NPR Music

“Listen highlights Kyshona’s descriptive songwriting and soulful vocals alongside a versatile blend of folk, rock and R&B influences.” – Billboard

“One of the most compassionate and uplifting young voices in Nashville today.” – Ann Powers/ NPR Music’s World Cafe

“Everyone is making political records. Everyone is making albums that speak to ‘this moment.’ Too few of them are making music that speaks to the people who inhabit this moment. Kyshona does.” – The Bluegrass Situation