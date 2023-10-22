La bohème

to

Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium 399 McCallie Ave, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

In its first full-length opera since 2019, the CSO is bringing La bohème to the Memorial stage. Experience this classic tale of the joys and sorrows of love and loss in concert! A passionate, timeless, and indelible story of love among young artists in 19th century Paris. With its touchingly beautiful lyrics and memorable arias, La bohème can stake its claim as the world’s most famous opera. Don’t miss this remarkable cast of gifted artists featuring Robert Moody, Kevin Punnackal, Amber Monroe, Sidney Outlaw, Marlen Nahhas, Cory McGee, Perry Ward, and the CSO Chorus!

Info

Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium 399 McCallie Ave, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Concerts & Live Music
423-267-8583
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - La bohème - 2023-10-22 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - La bohème - 2023-10-22 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - La bohème - 2023-10-22 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - La bohème - 2023-10-22 15:00:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

The Pulse Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

September 13, 2023

Thursday

September 14, 2023

Friday

September 15, 2023

Saturday

September 16, 2023

Sunday

September 17, 2023

Monday

September 18, 2023

Tuesday

September 19, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours