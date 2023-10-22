× Expand Chattanooga Symphony & Opera The CSO is bringing La bohème to the Memorial stage

In its first full-length opera since 2019, the CSO is bringing La bohème to the Memorial stage. Experience this classic tale of the joys and sorrows of love and loss in concert! A passionate, timeless, and indelible story of love among young artists in 19th century Paris. With its touchingly beautiful lyrics and memorable arias, La bohème can stake its claim as the world’s most famous opera. Don’t miss this remarkable cast of gifted artists featuring Robert Moody, Kevin Punnackal, Amber Monroe, Sidney Outlaw, Marlen Nahhas, Cory McGee, Perry Ward, and the CSO Chorus!