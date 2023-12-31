× Expand The Signal Larry Fleet

Larry FleetCountry

Blue-collar, Tennessee native Larry Fleet grew up with a love of music sparked by an eclectic mix of influences spanning Merle Haggard to Marvin Gaye. To make ends meet, he spent tireless hours working construction jobs – never losing sight of his dream to make music. A chance encounter with Jake Owen in 2017 led to a collaborative friendship and an opening slot on the road. Shortly thereafter, Fleet was sharing the stage with one of his heroes - Willie Nelson - and etching his mark in the Nashville songwriting community, co-writing with esteemed tunesmiths Rhett Akins, Brett James, and Kendell Marvel.

The hard-working family man is turning heads now with full-length album, Stack of Records (Big Loud Records), produced by Joey Moi, the follow up to his aptly titled first project, Workin’ Hard. Breakout hit “Where I Find God” – a powerful ode to finding peace in a higher power’s presence – is featured on the new set, garnering Fleet praise for his “emotive vocals” (Billboard) and amassing over 22 million official music video views. Fleet is on the road now supporting Morgan Wallen's Dangerous Tour.