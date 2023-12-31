Larry Fleet

The Signal - Concert Hall 21 Choo Choo Avenue 21 Choo Choo Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Larry FleetCountry

Blue-collar, Tennessee native Larry Fleet grew up with a love of  music sparked by an eclectic mix of influences spanning Merle  Haggard to Marvin Gaye. To make ends meet, he spent tireless  hours working construction jobs – never losing sight of his dream to make music. A chance encounter with Jake Owen in 2017 led  to a collaborative friendship and an opening slot on the road.  Shortly thereafter, Fleet was sharing the stage with one of his  heroes - Willie Nelson - and etching his mark in the Nashville  songwriting community, co-writing with esteemed tunesmiths  Rhett Akins, Brett James, and Kendell Marvel.

The hard-working  family man is turning heads now with full-length album, Stack of  Records (Big Loud Records), produced by Joey Moi, the follow  up to his aptly titled first project, Workin’ Hard. Breakout hit  “Where I Find God” – a powerful ode to finding peace in a higher  power’s presence – is featured on the new set, garnering Fleet  praise for his “emotive vocals” (Billboard) and amassing over 22  million official music video views. Fleet is on the road now  supporting Morgan Wallen's Dangerous Tour.

Info

Concerts & Live Music
423-498-4700
please enable javascript to view
