× Expand Shop the Market at Team 2024 Posters - 12 Last Minute Market

🌟Join Shop the Market at for a one-day shopping extravaganza! 🛍️ Dive into the magic of The Last Minute Market on December 23rd from 3pm-8pm at The Commons in Collegedale!🎄This art, craft, and farmers market promises a dazzling array of treasures, perfect for those seeking last-minute Christmas gifts. 🎁 Immerse yourself in a spirited atmosphere as local artisans showcase their unique creations, providing a delightful opportunity for holiday shopping. 🎨 Join us in celebrating the season at this merry gathering, where joy and unique finds converge for a truly festive experience! ☃️