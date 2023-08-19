Latin Night!

Looking for a safe and fun place to go dancing with friends and family in Chattanooga? Join the 100+ dancers that attend our monthly dance party on the third Saturday of each month! Indulge in a delicious beverage from our fully stocked bar and enjoy listening to your favorite Salsa, Bachata, Merengue, Cumbia, and Reggaetón music! Tables are limited so reserve yours today!

**Table Reservations Available**

$10 Entry | 21+ | Free Parking

Great Food & Drinks | Pool | Darts

DATE & TIME

Aug 19, 2023, 10:00pm to

Aug 20, 2023, 2:00am EDT

Info

107 Entertainment 2255 Center St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421
Theater & Dance
954-663-8521
