Latin Night!

Looking for a safe and fun place to go dancing with friends and family in Chattanooga? Join the 100+ dancers that attend our monthly dance party on the third Saturday of each month! Indulge in a delicious beverage from our fully stocked bar and enjoy listening to your favorite Salsa, Bachata, Merengue, Cumbia, and Reggaetón music! Tables are limited so reserve yours today!

**Table Reservations Available**

$10 Entry | 21+ | Free Parking

Great Food & Drinks | Pool | Darts

DATE & TIME

Aug 19, 2023, 10:00pm to

Aug 20, 2023, 2:00am EDT